Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $276.00 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.