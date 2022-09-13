Brokers Set Expectations for Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Verano Price Performance

Verano Company Profile

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Verano has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $99.39 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.