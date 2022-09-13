BRP (DOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.58 per share for the quarter.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$94.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.15. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

