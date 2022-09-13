BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRP Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

