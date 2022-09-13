BSClaunch Price Reaches $0.0071 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $13,776.72 and approximately $272.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
