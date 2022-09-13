Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 4.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $314.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

