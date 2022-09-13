Burp (BURP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297,599.97

Burp (BURP) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burp has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burp has a total market cap of $297,599.97 and $130,893.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063754 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

