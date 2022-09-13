Busy DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $166,612.36 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $166,612.36 and approximately $52,171.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Busy DAO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.