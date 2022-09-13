BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. BYD has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.
BYD Company Profile
