BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. BYD has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

