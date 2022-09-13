Bytom Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Bytom has a total market cap of $17.19 million and $2.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00094356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00068862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,133,850 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

