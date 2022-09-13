CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $54.14 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $32.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $54.14 or 0.00248519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold’s genesis date was February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

