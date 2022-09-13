CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.86.
CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Insider Activity at CACI International
In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CACI International Price Performance
NYSE:CACI opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CACI International (CACI)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.