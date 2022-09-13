CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.86.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CACI International by 91.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth $7,128,000. Natixis lifted its stake in CACI International by 225.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CACI International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CACI opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.