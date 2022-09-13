Cake Monster Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Cake Monster has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $32,747.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cake Monster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,252,459 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
