Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

