Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Caleres by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

