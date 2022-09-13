Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 180,325 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,002.84.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.81. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

