Californium Tops One Day Volume of $11.00 (CF)

Californium (CF) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Californium has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Californium has a market cap of $7,128.99 and $11.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Californium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Californium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00580675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00252345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Californium Profile

CF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Californium’s total supply is 2,446,961 coins. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Californium’s official website is www.californium.info.

Buying and Selling Californium

According to CryptoCompare, “Californium (CF) is a SHA256 Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It's name is inspired in the most expensive metal on the planet, Californium.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Californium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Californium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Californium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Californium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Californium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.