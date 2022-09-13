Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $8.64 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $14,399.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.02 or 0.07783867 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube “

