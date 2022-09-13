Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.98 million, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.