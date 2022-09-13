Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $311,830.12

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $311,830.12 and approximately $162,271.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Cappasity’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is cappasity.com/tech. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

