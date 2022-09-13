CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CMAX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in CareMax by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 174,993 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.