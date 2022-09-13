Carillonium finance (CAROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31,853.72

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Carillonium finance has a market cap of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
