CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.



