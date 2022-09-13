Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.51 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $38.51 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00074894 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

