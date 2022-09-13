Castweet Trading Up 0.9% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $26,695.17 and $637.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

