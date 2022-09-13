CBC.network (CBC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $78,124.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00064873 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00074875 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

