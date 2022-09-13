CEEK VR Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $131.95 million and $6.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

