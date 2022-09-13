CELEBPLUS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1.93 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. CELEBPLUS’s official website is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

