Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.58 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $370.56 million and $18.58 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

