Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

