C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Performance

CFFI stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.