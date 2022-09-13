CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

