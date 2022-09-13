ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $729,147.49

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One ChainCade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainCade has a market capitalization of $729,147.49 and $58,697.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainCade has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainCade

ChainCade launched on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com.

ChainCade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCade using one of the exchanges listed above.

