ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Bruce R. Chizen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $402,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
