Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 1.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chesapeake Energy worth $31,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CHK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,450 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.