Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,484 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

