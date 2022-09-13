Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.60 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

