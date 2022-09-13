Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Chindata Group by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 304,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 282,411 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 322,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

