ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
