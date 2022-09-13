ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

