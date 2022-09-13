Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Achieves $94.13 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $94.13 million and $29.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.