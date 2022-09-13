Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

