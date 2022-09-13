Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $204,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

