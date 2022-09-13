Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $158,256.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ciena Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.