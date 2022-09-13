Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.97.

Cineplex Price Performance

CGX stock opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

