Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.86.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.