Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,542,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 157,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

