Civilization 24 Hour Volume Hits $595,603.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Civilization has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $595,603.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

