CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of CNO opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $15,315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 502,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

