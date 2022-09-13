Coldstack (CLS) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $163,207.59 and $152,426.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. The official website for Coldstack is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

