Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 168,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

